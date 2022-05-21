Russia declares travel ban on 963 Americans including Biden and Blinken
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 17:53 IST
Russia said on Saturday it was banning entry to 963 Americans including U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and CIA chief William Burns.
The travel bans have only symbolic impact but form part of a constant downward spiral in Russia's relations with the United States and its allies since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
