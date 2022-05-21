TN CM Stalin, Congress pay homage to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, cadres and leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Saturday paid floral tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary.

Stalin, who is on an official visit to the Nilgiris district, showered petals at a decorated photograph of the late leader placed close to his statue in Ooty.

Led by TNCC chief K S Alagiri, Congress workers paid homage at the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial in Sriperumbudur near here. The memorial was the site where the former prime minister was assassinated by a woman suicide bomber on May 21, 1991. The participants took an anti-terrorism pledge.

Speaking to reporters, Alagiri said party workers' hearts bled when Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict's release (Perarivalan) was 'celebrated' as if it was a festival.

Trying to establish one's ideology through violence is barbarism, the Congress leader said adding a group thought that they could 'win' only if Rajiv Gandhi was killed. However, that did not succeed.

A 'Rajiv Jyothi' motorcycle yatra, which was flagged off on May 20 by Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth at Tiruvotriyur here reached Sriperumbudur, a distance of about 57 km, on Saturday.

The Rajiv torch was handed over to Alagiri, party MP Su Thirunavukkarasar and K Selvaperunthagai, who is the Congress legislature party leader.

At several places in the state, Congress leaders paid floral tributes to decorated portraits of Rajiv Gandhi.

