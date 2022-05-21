Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister and her husband Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and other senior leaders also paid their heartfelt tributes to the former prime minister at Vir Bhumi near Rajghat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:33 IST
Sonia Gandhi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister and her husband Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and other senior leaders also paid their heartfelt tributes to the former prime minister at Vir Bhumi near Rajghat. Rahul Gandhi, who is in London, took to Twitter and said that his father was a visionary leader. ''My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together,'' he tweeted. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022