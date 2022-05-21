Sonia Gandhi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to former prime minister and her husband Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and other senior leaders also paid their heartfelt tributes to the former prime minister at Vir Bhumi near Rajghat.
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and other senior leaders also paid their heartfelt tributes to the former prime minister at Vir Bhumi near Rajghat. Rahul Gandhi, who is in London, took to Twitter and said that his father was a visionary leader. ''My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together,'' he tweeted. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Tamil Nadu where he was on an election campaign. He was 46.
