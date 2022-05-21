Left Menu

T'gana govt should celebrate Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary, commemorate his death anniversary: Cong leader Hanumantha Rao

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday urged the Telangana government to take steps to celebrate the birth anniversary and commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:33 IST
Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday urged the Telangana government to take steps to celebrate the birth anniversary and commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Addressing reporters here today, he said, "The government should take steps to celebrate the former PM Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary and commemorate his death anniversary. Today is the death anniversary of Former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Remembering him, he was a pilot and came into politics later."

Rao also mentioned that it was Rajiv Gandhi who brought 33 per cent reservation in Panchayati Raj, Zilla Parishad. "He brought 73rd and 74th amendments for women to join politics. He brought 33 per cent reservation in Panchayat Raj Zilla Parishad," he concluded.

Rajiv Gandhi served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

