PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:45 IST
BJP national general secretary holds meeting with party office bearers
BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh held a meeting of state general secretaries here on Saturday.

Party sources said that various organisational issues were discussed in the closed door meeting at a hotel on Delhi highway where the meeting of national office bearers was held on Friday.

They said that general secretaries (organisation) of different states were present in the meeting.

