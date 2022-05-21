Turkey's Erdogan discusses terrorism, NATO with Finnish counterpart - Turkish presidency

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in a phone call on Saturday that overlooking terrorist organisations that pose a threat to a NATO member is not in the spirit of the alliance.

Erdogan also said Ankara expected respect and support for its fight against terrorist organisations that threaten its national security and people, according to a statement by the Turkish presidency.

