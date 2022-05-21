Left Menu

Turkey needs to see cooperation on terrorism for NATO bids, Erdogan tells Stoltenberg

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 20:24 IST
Turkey needs to see cooperation on terrorism for NATO bids, Erdogan tells Stoltenberg
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan told NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg that Ankara will not look positively on Sweden and Finland's membership of the alliance unless they clearly show cooperation on the fight against terrorism and other issues.

In a statement by the presidency on Saturday, Erdogan said he supported NATO's open door policy.

In a tweet following the call, Stoltenberg said the security concerns of all allies must be taken into account and talks need to continue to find a solution.

