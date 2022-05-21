Left Menu

Amit Shah chairs meeting with BJP's Arunachal Pradesh core group in Namsai

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh chaired a meeting with the party's state unit core group, office bearers and workers in Namsai district on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with state party core group in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh chaired a meeting with the party's state unit core group, office bearers and workers in Namsai district on Saturday. During his visit, Shah is scheduled to attend various programmes and inaugurate many developmental projects.

Earlier today, Shah addressed the golden jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in the Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. On day two of his visit, Shah will meet social organisations at 9.30 am at the Namsai town in Arunachal Pradesh and later go for prayer at the Golden Pagoda Temple in the area.

The Home Minister will later attend a public meeting and inaugurate various developmental projects in Namsai at 11 am on Sunday. Later in the day, Shah will review security and development, and interact with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, Border Road Organisation and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel at Namsai.

He will take part in Bada Khaana-- a collective feast wherein all ranks of Army personnel and CAPF troops eat together. (ANI)

