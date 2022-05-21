Problems faced by North East Region for several years being resolved, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the North East Region has faced problems for several years and these are being gradually solved due to the efforts of the Narendra Modi government. Speaking at an event to mark the golden jubilee celebration of the Ramakrishna Mission, Amit Shah said that misguided youth from the northeast had in the last eight years surrendered their arms and were contributing to the country's progress by joining the national mainstream.

"During 2014-2022, PM Modi has ended differences between northeast and Delhi. No one cared about the languages of the northeast but PM has given importance to them. Bodoland issue was resolved. Sixty per cent of border-related issues have been resolved between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The aim is to develop all eight states," he said. "We have faced problems in the northeast for several years. Now gradually the problems are being resolved," he added.

Amit Shah embarked on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday to attend various programmes and inaugurate development projects. During the visit, the Home Minister will attend public events, inaugurate various development projects and interact with the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

He will meet social organisations in Namsai town and later go for prayer at the Golden Pagoda Temple. (ANI)

