Ukraine's Zelenskiy talked to Italian PM, urged more Russia sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 00:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday and stressed the importance of more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.

Zelenskiy tweeted that he had also thanked Draghi for his "unconditional support" of Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union. Draghi had initiated the call, he said.

