Ukraine's Zelenskiy talked to Italian PM, urged more Russia sanctions
Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 00:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he talked to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday and stressed the importance of more sanctions on Russia and unblocking Ukrainian ports.
Zelenskiy tweeted that he had also thanked Draghi for his "unconditional support" of Ukraine's bid to become a member of the European Union. Draghi had initiated the call, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Russia
- Mario Draghi
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- Italian
- Ukrainian
- Draghi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden, Trudeau discuss security assistance to Ukraine, White House says
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
WRAPUP 1-Diplomatic efforts seek to save Ukraine fighters in Mariupol - Zelenskiy
Meenakashi Lekhi discusses Ukraine conflict, impact on food, energy with UN General Assembly Prez
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now