Left Menu

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

Criticising the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's India tour, BJP MLA Etela Rajender on Saturday said he is visiting other places leaving farmers and people's issues here in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-05-2022 05:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 05:44 IST
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour
BJP leader Etela Rajender (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Criticising the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's India tour, BJP MLA Etela Rajender on Saturday said he is visiting other places leaving farmers and people's issues here in the state. "The people of the state voted for KCR for good governance so that he can provide better health, education and welfare activities for people but he utterly failed in every aspect," the BJP leader said.

KCR, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, accompanied Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit a Delhi government school in South Moti Bagh on Saturday. Taking a dig at Rao, the BJP leader said KCR is nowhere concerned with national politics and has a responsibility to work here in Telangana but he left all his work and went to Delhi.

"The farmers' paddy issue has been kept in the Centre for one month, he left farmers aside and went there. Earlier, former chief minister of the state N Chandrababu Naidu also did the same mistake and was removed from power, he (KCR) will also face the same fate," Rajender said. Earlier on Saturday, Rao took a tour of Delhi's government schools and Mohalla clinics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Lauding the Delhi government's efforts in the education sector, KCR said that they have transformed the aims of students from "job seekers" to "job providers". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global
4
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022