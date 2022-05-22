Left Menu

Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox outbreak

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 22-05-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 12:11 IST
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox outbreak
US President Joe Biden (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The monkeypox outbreak is something "everybody should be concerned about," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, adding that U.S. health officials are looking into possible treatments and vaccines.

"We're working on it hard to figure out what we do," Biden told reporters at an airbase in South Korea before departing on Air Force One for Japan.

