Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox outbreak
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 22-05-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 12:11 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
The monkeypox outbreak is something "everybody should be concerned about," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, adding that U.S. health officials are looking into possible treatments and vaccines.
"We're working on it hard to figure out what we do," Biden told reporters at an airbase in South Korea before departing on Air Force One for Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air Force One
- Joe Biden
- South Korea
- U.S.
- Biden
- Japan
Advertisement