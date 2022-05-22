Left Menu

UK PM Johnson has not intervened in 'partygate' report, education minister says

Britain's opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson's Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, which is expected next week. "The Prime Minister has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted," Zahawi told Sky News, adding that he could not say who had called the meeting.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-05-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 13:24 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not intervened in an internal investigation into breaches of COVID-19 rules at his Downing Street office and residence, education minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday. Britain's opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson to explain why he met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss the publication of her final report into parties held at Johnson's Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns, which is expected next week.

"The Prime Minister has never intervened in the investigation that Sue Gray conducted," Zahawi told Sky News, adding that he could not say who had called the meeting. Johnson has faced widespread calls from opposition politicians and some in his own party for him to resign over the "partygate" scandal after it emerged that he and officials had broken stringent lockdown laws enacted by his government.

