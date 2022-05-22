Left Menu

Azam Khan, Shivpal skip SP MLAs meet

Earlier also he had not attended a meeting. At the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav gave tips to the party legislators and asked them to raise issues of public interest.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 13:34 IST
Azam Khan, Shivpal skip SP MLAs meet
  • Country:
  • India

Azam Khan and Shivpal Yadav on Sunday skipped the party MLAs meeting called by party Chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the assembly session.

Khan, who was recently released from Sitapur Jail, is in Rampur and could not attend the meeting due to health reasons, SP leaders said.

Besides Khan, his son Abdullah Azam and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) chief, who is SP MLA from Jaswant Nagar (Etawah), also did not turn up for the meeting at SP headquarter here.

''Both Azam Khan and his son Abdullah will be attending the session tomorrow. Azam will sit on left of Akhilesh Yadav and will raise issues regarding the BJP government,'' SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra said, adding that Khan could not attend the meeting due to health reasons.

He said Khan will first take oath and then attend the assembly session on Monday. About absence of Shivpal Yadav, Mehrotra said, ''Though he won on the SP election symbol (bicycle), he is head of a party. Earlier also he had not attended a meeting.'' At the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav gave tips to the party legislators and asked them to raise issues of public interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
2
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022