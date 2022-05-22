Left Menu

Four killed in attempt to smuggle drugs from Syria -Jordan's armed forces

Four people were killed in an attempt to smuggle large amounts of drugs from Syria to Jordan, the kingdom's armed forces said on Sunday. Some smugglers were also wounded while others escaped by going back to Syria, it said. The Jordanian armed forces did not specify who killed or wounded the people involved.

Four killed in attempt to smuggle drugs from Syria -Jordan's armed forces
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jordanian armed forces did not specify who killed or wounded the people involved.

The Jordanian armed forces did not specify who killed or wounded the people involved. Jordan is both a destination and a main transit route to the oil-rich Gulf countries for Syrian-made cheap amphetamine drug known as captagon, also dubbed as poor-man cocaine.

War-torn Syria has become the region's main production site for a multi-billion dollar trade also destined for Iraq and Europe. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government denies involvement in drug making and smuggling. In January, Jordanian soldiers killed at least 27 armed smugglers and wounded others as they crossed the border.

