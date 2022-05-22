Left Menu

K'taka CM announces Rs 5 lakh each to family of 9 killed in Dharwad accident

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 15:37 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced Rs 5 lakh each to the family of those killed in a road accident in the Dharwad district.

Nine persons, including three children, were killed, while 12 others were injured when a tempo taxi in which they were traveling hit a roadside tree near Baad village in Dharwad, in the early hours of Saturday.

''On the request of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Rs 5 lakh each will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the family of nine people who died in a road accident at Baad village in Dharwad. This accident was unfortunate, I pray for peace to the deceased souls,'' Bommai said on Twitter.

Joshi is a Member of Parliament from the Dharwad constituency.

The injured were admitted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Civil Hospital in Dharwad for treatment.

