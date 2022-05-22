Ukraine must decide its own future, says Poland's president
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-05-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 15:47 IST
Only Ukraine has the right to decide its future, the Polish president told lawmakers in Kyiv on Sunday, as he became the first foreign leader to give a speech in person to the Ukrainian parliament since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.
"Worrying voices have appeared, saying that Ukraine should give in to Putin's demands," Andrzej Duda said. "Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future... nothing about you without you."
