Left Menu

Tunisia's Ennahda rejects formation of advisory committee to draft new constitution

Tunisia's main opposition party, the Islamist Ennahda, rejected on Sunday President Kais Saied's decision to name members of an advisory committee to draft a new constitution for a "new republic", it said in a statement. It added that this measure was "a complete deviation from constitutional legitimacy". On Friday, Saied named a law professor to head the advisory committee that will draft a new constitution.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 22-05-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 16:49 IST
Tunisia's Ennahda rejects formation of advisory committee to draft new constitution
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's main opposition party, the Islamist Ennahda, rejected Sunday President Kais Saied's decision to name members of an advisory committee to draft a new constitution for a "new republic", it said in a statement.

It added that this measure was "a complete deviation from constitutional legitimacy".

On Friday, Saied named a law professor to head the advisory committee that will draft a new constitution. The committee headed by law professor Sadok Belaid consists of deans of Law and Political Sciences. It must submit its report on June 20 to the president, the official gazette said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022