Arjun Singh meets senior TMC leaders in Kolkata amid switchover buzz

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 17:51 IST
Amid intense speculation of his possible switchover to the TMC, BJP MP Arjun Singh on Sunday evening held a marathon meeting with the ruling party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata.

According to sources, Singh reached Banerjee's office around 4:30 pm and sat for a meeting with senior TMC leaders.

''There is nothing as such that be termed as the last word in politics,'' Singh, the BJP state vice-president, told reporters without elaborating.

Singh, who has been critical of the Centre's jute policy, had recently also slammed the state BJP leadership for not allowing him to work despite holding a senior position in the organisation.

One of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, Singh joined the saffron camp just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

