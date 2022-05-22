Left Menu

Maratha outfit meets Sena minister over Sambhajiraje's RS bid

PTI | Thane | Updated: 22-05-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 18:23 IST
A delegation of the Maratha Kranti Morcha on Sunday met Maharashtra minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde seeking support of the latter's party for the Rajya Sabha re-election bid of Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati.

Polling will be held for six RS seats from Maharashtra and he requires the support of the Sena to win the sixth seat, while the remaining five are expected to go as per party strength in the state legislature.

Shinde told reporters that the delegation had met him and an appropriate decision on Sambhajiraje's candidature will be taken by party head and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

