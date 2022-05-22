World News Roundup: Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters fourth month; Pummeled by a Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out ceasefire and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters fourth month

Russia heads into the fourth month of its invasion of Ukraine on Tuesday with no end in sight to the fighting that has killed thousands, uprooted millions, and reduced cities to rubble. After abandoning its assault on the capital, Kyiv, Russia is pressing on in the east and south in the face of mounting sanctions and a fierce Ukrainian counter-offensive bolstered by Western arms.

Pummeled by a Russian offensive in the east, Ukraine rules out ceasefire

Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or any territorial concessions to Moscow while Russia intensified its attack in the eastern Donbas region and stopped sending gas to Finland in its latest response to Western sanctions and its deepening international isolation. Polish President Andrzej Duda told Ukraine's parliament that ceding even "one inch" of the country's territory would be a blow to the whole West and reassured Kyiv of Warsaw's strong backing for its European Union membership bid.

Russia looms large on Scholz's first Africa tour as chancellor

Russia's impact on energy and food prices and security will provide the backdrop to Olaf Scholz's first trip to Africa as German Chancellor, a three-day tour of Senegal, Niger, and South Africa kicking off on Sunday. The first stop on Scholz's trip is Senegal, which has billions of cubic meters of gas reserves and is expected to become a major gas producer in the region.

U.S. looking to deepen economic partnership with Taiwan, Sullivan says

The United States is looking to deepen its economic partnership with Taiwan, including on high-tech issues, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, en route to Japan with President Joe Biden. During his first trip to Japan since taking office, Biden will participate in a summit of the "Quad" grouping of countries, meeting with leaders of Japan, India, and Australia. Issues of regional security will be high on the agenda.

Biden in Japan to launch regional economic plan to counter Beijing

President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater U.S. economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the program is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region. On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India, and Australia, the "Quad," another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.

Analysis-Australian women unleash new political force on climate, integrity

Professional women and voters concerned about climate change unleashed the third force in Australia's election, taking a swath of seats that ended nine years of the conservative rule even as votes for the winning Labor Party fell. Women who left successful careers in business, medicine, and media to enter politics as independents were on track to win five seats from Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal party in its affluent urban heartland in Saturday's general election, as moderate voters abandoned the government.

Australia's Labor to retake power after 9 years, independents may hold sway

Australia's Labor Party will form the country's next government on Monday, as unprecedented support for the Greens and climate-focused independents ended nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition. Center-left Labor remains four to five seats short of a majority of 76 in the 151 seats lower house with about a dozen electorates too close to call, television channels reported on Sunday. Labor may need the support of independents and smaller parties to return to power for the first time since 2013.

Biden says 'hello' to N.Korea's Kim amid tensions over weapons tests

U.S. President Joe Biden, in Seoul before heading to Japan as part of his first Asia trip as president, had a simple message for North Korea's Kim Jong Un: "Hello... period," he told reporters on the last day of his visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden said he was "not concerned" about new North Korean nuclear tests, which would be the first in nearly five years.

WHO expects more cases of monkeypox to emerge globally?

The World Health Organization said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found. As of Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the U.N. agency said, adding it will provide further guidance and recommendations in the coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

