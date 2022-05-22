Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday welcomed the Centre's decision to slash fuel prices while also demanding the Central excise duty to be brought at the same rate as it was under the UPA government before 2014.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 22-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 18:31 IST
Baghel welcomes Centre's fuel price cut, demands excise duty at same rate as during UPA regime
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday welcomed the Centre's decision to slash fuel prices while also demanding the Central excise duty to be brought at the same rate as it was under the UPA government before 2014. The Chief Minister also demanded the cess of 4 per cent on the fuel to be removed.

"We're incurring a loss of Rs 570 cr to Central Excise, but we welcome this decision in the interest of people. We want central excise to be brought at the same rate as it was in the UPA government. The government of India has imposed 4 per cent cess on petrol and diesel which is for the first time, it should also be removed," Baghel said. Notably, The Centre on Saturday decided to reduce excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

The Chief Minister further asked the Centre to bring the rate of gas cylinders to the rate that was during the UPA government. Meanwhile, Baghel laid the foundation stone for State Cancer Institute at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Bilaspur.

"The state is working towards the upliftment of healthcare. Today, a foundation stone was laid for State Cancer Institute at a cost of Rs 20 cr in Bilaspur. It will have 100 beds in the cancer ward, 20 bedded ICU, all chemotherapies would be provided free of cost," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

