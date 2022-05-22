Left Menu

Zelenskiy promises reciprocal rights for Poles in Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-05-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 19:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Ukraine

Polish citizens in Ukraine will be granted the same rights that Ukrainian refugees in Poland are currently receiving, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday during a visit to Kyiv by his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Poland has granted the right to live and work and claim social security payments to over 3 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, a Ukrainian ruling party lawmaker said that Zelenskiy had announced the imminent tabling of a parliamentary bill to give Polish citizens "special legal status" in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

