Bilawal invokes family legacy to strike chord with Chinese

On his maiden visit to China, Pakistan's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday sought to strike a chord with the Chinese people by invoking his family legacy and highlighting his mother and grandfather's efforts in building the all-weather ties between the two countries.

''China is my second home,'' said the 33-year-old leader whose mother Benazir Bhutto and grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto were former prime ministers who were also instrumental in reinforcing what Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi termed as ''hard-core'' friendship.

''We have a three-generation relationship with the people of China and the government of China,'' Bilawal said on the Chinese social media TikTok, which he uploaded on his Twitter account. ''I look forward within my own capacity to be able to take that forward. I look forward to making many new firsts with our work with people of China,'' he said.

The generations of Pakistani politicians, including the Bhuttos and Generals, who ruled the country built close ties with China, widely believed to be aimed at countering India.

The relations remained steady despite the periodic political crisis in Pakistan leading to a change of governments including those by the military rulers.

On Sunday, Bilawal held his first bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Guangzhou.

