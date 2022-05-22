Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION DEL39 PETROL-LD STATES Maha, Kerala, Raj reduce VAT on petrol, diesel after Centre cuts excise duty New Delhi/Mumbai/Chennai: Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Kerala have decreased VAT on petrol and diesel after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's call to provide further relief to consumers following a cut in excise duty by the Centre, though some other states appeared reluctant citing their inability to take more strain on revenue.

CAL16 WB-BJP MP-TMC-REJOIN BJP MP Arjun Singh rejoins TMC Kolkata: In a jolt to the saffron camp in West Bengal, BJP MP Arjun Singh on Sunday rejoined the Trinamool Congress, ending weeks of speculation over his possible switchover to the ruling party. CAL20 AS-FLOOD Assam flood: Six more die, 7.2 lakh hit Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Sunday with six more persons, including two children, losing their lives and nearly 7.2 lakh people coming under the impact of the deluge across 22 districts. DEL38 VACCINE-COVOVAX-TRIAL SII seeks permission for Phase-3 trial of Covovax as booster dose in children aged 2 to 18 years New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has sought permission from the country's drug regulator to conduct Phase-3 trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax as a booster dose in children aged two to 18 years, official sources said on Sunday.

DEL44 DL-MCD-LD UNIFICATION Delhi gets unified MCD after a decade New Delhi: The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) formally came into existence on Sunday, with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

DEL42 GOA-CM-TEMPLES Temples destroyed in past should be rebuilt: Goa CM Sawant New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said all the temples destroyed in the past should be rebuilt, while asserting that the BJP government in the state has made budgetary allocation for reinstating temples demolished during the Portuguese rule. DEL26 CHOKSI-DOMINICA Dominica drops charges of 'illegal entry' against Mehul Choksi New Delhi: In a relief to PNB bank scam accused diamantaire Mehul Choksi, the Dominica government has dropped ''all charges'' related to his mysterious unlawful entry from Antigua and Barbuda in May last year, according to his spokesperson from London.

DEL24 PM-LD QUAD Quad Summit opportunity to review initiatives' progress: PM Modi New Delhi: The second in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Japan will provide an opportunity for leaders of four countries to review the progress of the grouping's initiatives and exchange views on developments in the Indo-Pacific as well as on global issues of mutual interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. DEL30 BIZ-FM-EXCISE CUT FM rebuts Opposition flak on excise duty cuts, says move does not impact state sharing of taxes New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday rebutted the Opposition's criticism of excise duty cut impacting share of states in central taxes, saying the Rs 8 a litre cut in petrol and Rs 6 reduction in diesel have been done in road and infrastructure cess levied on the two fuels, collection on which was never shared with states.

DEL5 VIRUS-CASES Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 14,955 New Delhi: India logged 2,226 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,36,371, while the active cases dipped to 14,955, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

BOM9 MH-RS POLLS-PAWAR RS polls: Will support any candidate chosen by Shiv Sena, says Sharad Pawar Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said his party will support Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati or any other candidate chosen by the Shiv Sena in the upcoming polls to six Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

DES22 UP-SP-2NDLD MEET Azam Khan, Shivpal skip SP MLAs' meet ahead of UP Assembly session Lucknow: Senior SP legislator Azam Khan and sulking socialist leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday skipped the party MLAs' meet ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session.

FOREIGN FGN35 WHO-ASHA-VOLUNTEERS-HONOUR India’s one million all-women ASHA volunteers honoured by WHO United Nations/Geneva: India’s one million all-women ASHA volunteers were honoured by the World Health Organisation on Sunday for their “crucial role” in providing direct access to healthcare facilities in rural areas and their indefatigable efforts to rein in the coronavirus pandemic in the country. By Yoshita Singh FGN33 CHINA-QUAD-REAX Ahead of Quad summit, China says US' Indo-Pacific strategy 'bound to fail' Beijing: China on Sunday launched a broadside against the Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States ahead of the summit of Quad leaders in Japan, saying that it is ''bound to fail'' as it is vigorously promoted by Washington to ''contain'' Beijing. By K J M Varma FGN28 LANKA-INDIA-RELIEF-SHIP Ship carrying relief materials from India for Sri Lankan people reaches Colombo Colombo: An Indian ship carrying urgent relief supplies like rice, life-saving medicines and milk powder for the people of crisis-hit Sri Lanka arrived in Colombo on Sunday and the consignment was handed over to the government in the island nation.

