Govt ready for discussion on all issues: Adityanath on eve of UP Assembly session

A day before the commencement of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government is ready for discussion on all issues.

Speaking at an all-party meeting held here, Adityanath said, ''The people have sent members of the House to the biggest legislative assembly of the country with great faith. I will repeatedly say that you are the 403 special people in whom the 25 crore people of the state have reposed their faith and you should contribute to changing the destiny of the 25 crore people (of the state).'' ''The government is ready for discussion on all issues,'' he said.

The budget session will commence on Monday with Governor Anandiben Patel addressing the members of the Legislative Assembly as well as the Legislative Council.

The 2022-2023 budget is likely to be tabled on Thursday.

Speaker Satish Mahana urged party leaders to put forth their views in the House respectfully while adhering to parliamentary norms.

He said discussions should be held in an amicable environment.

Mahana also said that Uttar Pradesh has become the first major state to implement the e-Vidhan system in its assembly. Members have been allotted seats on the basis of seniority and after holding consultations with party leaders.

According to an official statement, Samajwadi Party leader Indrajit Saroj represented his party at the meeting instead of Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav.

BSP was represented by Uma Shankar Singh, Congress by Aradhana Misra, Rashtriya Lok Dal by Rajpal Baliyan, Apna Dal (Sonelal) by Ram Niwas Verma, Nishad Party by Anil Tripath, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party by Jagdish Narayan Rai and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) by Raghuraj Pratap Singh.

BSP leader Uma Shankar Singh told PTI that during the meeting, he raised the demand for a longer budget session to allow time for discussions on different issues.

Meanwhile, a meeting of SP MLAs was held at the party office in Lucknow.

At the meeting, it was decided that the budget session should be at least 35-day-long. In a session lasting five-six days, issues pertaining to the common man cannot be discussed.

The budget session should be long so that detailed discussions can be held, the SP said in the statement.

