Left Menu

Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend World Economic Forum from May 23-26: Foreign Office

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-05-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 22:20 IST
Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend World Economic Forum from May 23-26: Foreign Office
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's newly-appointed Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Switzerland’s Davos from May 23 to 26, the Foreign Office said on Sunday.

Bilawal, who visited the US and China as part of his foreign tours after taking over as the foreign minister of Pakistan, was invited by the President of the WEF and would be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office said.

“Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from May 23-26,” the FO said.

During the WEF, Bilawal would share Pakistan’s perspective on the economic and social impacts of the evolving geopolitical developments as well as the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy security, and climate change.

He would also meet his counterparts attending the annual meeting and interact with the media.

The WEF annually brings together political and business leaders as well as representatives from international organisations, civil society and youth representations from across the world to deliberate and identify pathways to overcome economic, social and environmental challenges.

This year the WEF is being organised under the theme ‘History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies’.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble telescope

Check out this dazzling collection of supernova host galaxies from Hubble te...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test flight to orbit; Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner space capsule launched on key test ...

 Global
3
(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

(Updated) Crew aboard space station opens hatch of Boeing’s Starliner

Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while others blown off course; Tennis-Last year's French Open withdrawal still on Osaka's mind, and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Zalatoris sails into PGA Championship lead while o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022