Dilip Ghosh questions Arjun Singh's 'contribution to BJP', says 'succumbed to TMC's atrocities'

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday hit out at former party leader Arjun Singh who joined TMC today, and questioned his contribution to the party, adding that he "succumbed to the atrocities" of the ruling party. He also responded to Singh's charge of the BJP being an "organisation limited to Facebook" stating that they would not have lost over 200 workers, had the claims been true.

Earlier today, Singh joined the TMC in Kolkata in the presence of the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. "The party gave him a post, then a ticket to contest Lok Sabha. We also gave ticket to his son in the Assembly and made him MLA. The ones whom we gave tickets in the Municipal elections also left. Only he was left, he also quit today. BJP does politics on the basis of morality and ideology and we will continue to do so. Somebody's exit from the party would not impact it," Ghosh said.

"The leaving of one or two people does not end the party. By people's grace, we have 18 MPs and 77 MLAs in the state. Our party does not stand on the basis of other parties. Our party is standing strong on the ground, not because of the mercy of somebody, but because of party workers. Singh was given the responsibility for the party campaign in Bhawanipore, Asansol. He failed everywhere. What has he contributed to the party? He could not win the party a single seat," he added. Ghosh further said that Singh was made subject to atrocities after he joined the BJP, which he could not bear and hence succumbed to the pressure exerted by the ruling TMC.

"He came into the BJP as an MLA and left as an MP. It keeps happening in the politics of West Bengal that people come and go. After joining our party, the way atrocities were done on him by the state government, his business and his family were also not spared. I think he did not have the pressure to bear them all and hence he surrendered to the TMC," he said. "I don't think his leaving the party is a loss for us because they had joined the party when we were already going strong in the state and had won. If he had contributed so much to the party, he would have helped the party win. He left as he could not do so," Ghosh added.

The BJP leader stressed upon continuing the "struggle" in the state. "If we had done politics sitting in the AC rooms, how would our over 200 party workers have been killed? Even today, more than 40,000 cases are registered against our workers. There is a case registered against me in every court of Bengal. We have reached here with our struggle and will continue to do so," he said.

Earlier this evening, after joining the TMC, Arjun Singh stated that the BJP is 'an organisation limited to Facebook', adding that it has to get down to the ground to do politics. The leader also said that politics cannot be done in Bengal sitting in the AC rooms. (ANI)

