Left Menu

Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Rahul Gandhi of encouraging 'separatist elements' by describing India as Union of States

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of encouraging separatist elements by describing India as a "Union of States".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 03:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 03:16 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Rahul Gandhi of encouraging 'separatist elements' by describing India as Union of States
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of encouraging separatist elements by describing India as a "Union of States" . Speaking to ANI, the chief minister said the Gandhi family considers itself above the country and beyond this, Rahul Gandhi is engaged in breaking the country in the name of federalism.

"He is indirectly encouraging separatist elements by describing India as a federation of states," Sarma said. "He (Rahul Gandhi) is saying that India is not a country, but an agreement of the states. He is promoting separatist sentiments by describing India as a union of states. There is no difference between his language and that of militant outfit ULFA," he said.

"If India is a union of states, then what will happen to 5,000 years old rich history? When the Congress called itself the Indian National Congress and held meetings all over India, was it meant as a union of states?" he asked further. Sarma said that betraying the Gandhi family is seen as a betrayal of the country in Congress, while for the BJP, the country is paramount.

Meanwhile attacking All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi who rejected the need for Uniform Civil Code in the country, Sarma said it will be in the interest of Muslims to close madrasas and implement Uniform Civil Code. Earlier, Owaisi rejected the need for Uniform Civil Code in the country and said "It (Uniform Civil Code) is not required in this country... Law Commission has opined that a UCC is not required." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contesting Trump's defeat; Biden says first shipments of baby formula flying in from Europe this weekend and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contes...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound from fruits and vegetables; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists neutralize pit viper venom with compound fr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022