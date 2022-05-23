Australia's Labor leader Albanese sworn in as new prime minister
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-05-2022 04:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 04:40 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the country's 31st prime minister on Monday, ending nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition.
Labor returned into power in national elections on Saturday after the Liberal Party was toppled in several urban strongholds by independents, mostly women, who campaigned for more action on climate change, integrity and gender equality.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Anthony Albanese
- Labor Party
- Liberal Party
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's security pact with Solomon Islands grave concern for Australia amid polls
Australian leader silent on reaction to feared Chinese base
Rugby-Prospect of working with Larkham keeps Lolesio in Australia
Early voting begins in Australia election with opposition ahead in polls
Early voting begins ahead of Australia's May 21 election