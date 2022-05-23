Australia's Labor leader Albanese sworn in as new prime minister

Australia's Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as the country's 31st prime minister on Monday, ending nearly a decade of rule by the conservative coalition.

Labor returned into power in national elections on Saturday after the Liberal Party was toppled in several urban strongholds by independents, mostly women, who campaigned for more action on climate change, integrity and gender equality.

