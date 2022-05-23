Left Menu

Australia PM Albanese says relationship with China to remain 'a difficult one'

Australia's new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said the country's relationship with China would remain "a difficult one", before leaving for a Quad summit in Japan with U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of Japan and India. "It is China that has changed, not Australia, and Australia should always stand up for our values and we will in a government that I lead," Albanese said during a media briefing, after taking charge as the country's 31st prime minister.

Australia's relations with China, its largest trading partner, are at a low ebb after they clashed over a number of issues including trade, the origins of the coronavirus and accusations from Australia of foreign interference.

