Budget session of UP assembly starts amid protest by SP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 11:42 IST
The budget session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with Samajwadi Party members marching into the well of the House during the governor's address.

As soon as the House met, SP members came in the well with placards in their hands raising issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle, and incidents of rape.

The lawmakers raised the slogan ''Governor go Back''.

Governor Anandiben Patel continued to read her speech amid the pandemonium.

Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, PSPL leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, and Abdullah Azam were present in the House among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

