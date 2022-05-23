Left Menu

UP Assembly session begins with legislators decked in colours, paperless proceedings

The legislators showed up in saffron, red, blue, green and yellow caps and scarves matching with the colours of their respective political party. While Samajwadi Party SP members, including Leader of Opposition LoP Akhilesh Yadav, wore red caps, BJP legislators were seen donning those in saffron colour, distributed by a legislator just before the start of the session.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-05-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 12:29 IST
UP Assembly session begins with legislators decked in colours, paperless proceedings
  • Country:
  • India

The opening day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session on Monday witnessed legislators dressed in hues representing their party as well as their struggles with technology as the proceedings went paperless for the first time. The legislators showed up in saffron, red, blue, green and yellow caps and scarves matching with the colours of their respective political party. While Samajwadi Party (SP) members, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Akhilesh Yadav, wore red caps, BJP legislators were seen donning those in saffron colour, distributed by a legislator just before the start of the session. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members draped around their necks blue scarves, as Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLAs, chose yellow. Members of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had green scarves tied around their neck during the joint session in both the houses of the UP legislature. As the Assembly proceedings were made paperless for the first time, members were seen struggling to find their assigned seats with tablets fixed on the tables.

The proceedings of the Legislative Assembly started on a stormy note with Governor Anandiben Patel's address, during which SP members came down in the well and raised slogans against the performance of the BJP-led state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022