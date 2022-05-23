Left Menu

SP leader, 8 others held for extortion in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A local Samajwadi Party leader along with eight others were booked for cheating and extortion, police here said on Monday. Manish Gupta alleged that he left the district after the incident due to fear and has returned only recently.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-05-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 13:30 IST
A local Samajwadi Party leader along with eight others were booked for cheating and extortion, police here said on Monday. Superintendent of Police (city) Arpit Vijay said that the accused allegedly kept a local trader Manish Gupta captive and forced him to transfer deed of a valuable plot of land. ''An FIR was filed under section 342 (wrongful confinement), 386(extortion), 392 (robbery), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and other sections of IPC against nine people at Nai Mandi police station on Sunday, on the basis of the police complaint,'' said the officer. One of the accused Saurabh Agarwal is an office bearer of Samajwadi Party's district unit.

Another accused Sanjiv Maheshwary is a gangster. He is currently lodged in Lucknow jail in connection with another case. According to the complaint the incident occurred last year. Manish Gupta alleged that he left the district after the incident due to fear and has returned only recently.

