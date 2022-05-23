Ukraine's Zelenskiy tells Davos that world faces a turning point
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday told a meeting of global business leaders at Davos that the world faced a turning point and had to ratchet up sanctions against Russia as a warning to other countries considering using brute force.
"History is at a turning ponit... This is really the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world," Zelenskiy said in an address to the conference.
