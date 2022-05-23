Left Menu

Philippines' Balisacan to join Marcos cabinet as economic planning minister

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 23-05-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:52 IST
Arsenio Balisacan Image Credit: Wikipedia
Arsenio Balisacan, the chief of the Philippines' anti-trust agency, said on Monday he had decided to accept an offer to be economic planning minister in the cabinet of incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Balisacan is the first candidate to confirm they would join Marcos's economic team.

"I will join the new cabinet, mindful of the immense work needed to accelerate economic recovery and post-recovery development," Balisacan said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

