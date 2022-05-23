Left Menu

French government to draft bill on purchasing power before June parliament elections

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 15:57 IST
French government to draft bill on purchasing power before June parliament elections
Olivia Gregoire Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • France

The new French government will draft a bill on how to protect consumers' purchasing power before the start of parliamentary elections in June, government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire said on Monday.

The rising cost of living is one of the key issues in the election campaign that will determine whether newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron can win a majority in parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022