UP Assembly: SP protests during Governor's address; Azam skips House proceedings

The Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with Samajwadi Party members rushing to the well of the House and raising slogans during the Governor's address.

Cracks appeared in the opposition camp with SP senior leader Azam Khan skipping the House proceeding and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar keeping away from the protest during the Governor's address.

As soon as the House met, SP members carrying placards raised issues related to law and order, farmers, stray cattle and incidents of rape.

They also raised the slogan, ''Governor go back''.

Governor Anandiben Patel continued to read her speech at the joint sitting of both Houses of the UP legislature amid the ruckus. She completed it in an hour and 15 minutes.

In her address, Patel outlined developmental initiatives of Yogi Adityanath's previous government and also the projections for the next five years.

She said the work is in full flow on defence corridor projects and there is a focus on self-employment schemes and establishment of MSMEs.

The work on the Lucknow-Ghazipur expressway is on while the government improved aviation facilities, completed 20 irrigation projects and made five international airports, she said.

Asia's biggest airport is coming up in Jewar and important steps are being taken in the field of defence production, the Governor said.

The Governor said, ''With the inspiration of the hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promises have been made to the people of the state through ‘Lok Kalyan, Sankalp Patra- 2022’.'' ''My Government is determined to fulfil these promises and work is being done expeditiously to fulfil them,'' she said.

The Governor said to give new heights to the development of the state, timeline for projects will be implemented.

The focus will be on performance-based tasks, Patel said as she highlighted works done by the BJP government in the past five years.

Expressing faith in nationalism, good governance, security and development, the prudent people of Uttar Pradesh have given my government an opportunity to serve the state again, she said.

Such an opportunity was given to any government after 37 years, which proves that the government has fully met the expectations of people, she said.

She said due to efforts of the government, UP is at the top place in four dozen schemes, which is proof of good governance.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav and Abdullah Azam were present in the House among others.

While SP members were protesting into the well, SP MLAs--Shivpal Yadav, Abdullah Azam and Om Prakash Singh sat on their seats.

Earlier, SP MLAs Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were administered an oath by Speaker Satish Mahana in his chamber.

However, Azam did not enter the House and left after taking the oath.

Azam was earmarked a seat in the front row with Akhilesh Yadav.

Both Azam and his son could not take the oath earlier as they were lodged in the Sitapur jail in connection with various cases registered against them in Rampur.

While the BSP, Congress and the RLD were protesting against the governor address separately, members of the SBSP, an alliance partner of the SP, did not join them.

When asked why his party did not join the protest, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said, ''Firstly, the Governor is a woman and secondly this old tradition to protest during the Governor's address should change. Our party did not consider this protest necessary, so we did not protest.'' On being asked about the SP's protest, Rajbhar said, ''I am not 'malik' (head) of all parties. I head my party only.'' When asked whether his party will be leaving the alliance with the SP, Rajbhar said, ''This question does not arise.'' The opening day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session saw legislators donning caps and also sporting scarves in various hues representing their political parties.

While Samajwadi Party members, including Akhilesh Yadav, wore red caps, BJP legislators were seen in saffron caps, which were distributed among them by a legislator before the start of the session.

BSP members were seen wearing blue scarves, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) MLAs donned yellow scarves while RLD members were seen in green ones.

Under the ''e-Vidhan'' initiative, all members were assigned seats with tablets fixed on their tables. Some MLA were seen searching their seats and struggling to open tablets installed there.

Many SP members were seen opening their party page on the tablets.

The Budget Session is scheduled to end on May 31. The state's budget will be presented on May 26.

