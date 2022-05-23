Left Menu

Congress appoints Sarat Pattanayak as new Odisha unit president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 16:32 IST
The Congress on Monday appointed Sarat Pattanayak as the new president of its Odisha unit, replacing Niranjan Patnaik with immediate effect.

Assembly elections in Odisha are due before June 2024 as the term of the current assembly ends on June 24, 2024.

An official communication from the party said, ''Congress president has appointed Sarat Pattanayak as the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.'' ''The Congress president has accepted the resignation of Niranjan Patnaik from the post of president, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing PCC president Niranjan Patnaik,'' it further said.

