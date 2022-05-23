UK PM met civil servant to discuss timing of 'partygate' report publication - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss the timings for publication of a report she had overseen into COVID-19 lockdown parties at Downing Street, his spokesman said on Monday.

"It was discussed that it might be useful to give an overview of what Sue Gray and her team were planning with regards to publication and timings of publication of the final report," the spokesman said, adding such information would help Downing Street plan.

He told reporters the private meeting was not at the request of the prime minister, but rather a suggestion at the "official level".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)