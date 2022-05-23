Left Menu

UK PM met civil servant to discuss timing of 'partygate' report publication - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 16:54 IST
UK PM met civil servant to discuss timing of 'partygate' report publication - spokesman
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met senior civil servant Sue Gray to discuss the timings for publication of a report she had overseen into COVID-19 lockdown parties at Downing Street, his spokesman said on Monday.

"It was discussed that it might be useful to give an overview of what Sue Gray and her team were planning with regards to publication and timings of publication of the final report," the spokesman said, adding such information would help Downing Street plan.

He told reporters the private meeting was not at the request of the prime minister, but rather a suggestion at the "official level".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022