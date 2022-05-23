Left Menu

Anti-trust chief to lead Philippines' economic planning agency

"I will join the new cabinet, mindful of the immense work needed to accelerate economic recovery and post-recovery development," Balisacan said in a statement. Marcos, who won the presidency earlier this month with nearly 60% of the vote, has said political affiliation was not a factor in selecting people to work in his government.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:00 IST
Anti-trust chief to lead Philippines' economic planning agency
Arsenio Balisacan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines' anti-trust agency chief Arsenio Balisacan said on Monday he has accepted an offer from incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr to be his economic planning chief.

Balisacan, the first confirmed member of the new administration's economics team, previously served in the same role under President Benigno Aquino from 2012 to 2016. "I will join the new cabinet, mindful of the immense work needed to accelerate economic recovery and post-recovery development," Balisacan said in a statement.

Marcos, who won the presidency earlier this month with nearly 60% of the vote, has said political affiliation was not a factor in selecting people to work in his government. Balisacan, an economist by training, said he looked forward to working with the incoming government and the private sector to help sustain the country's economic recovery from the pandemic.

Marcos's economic team will face challenges like the pandemic, elevated inflation, and massive government debt. Marcos, who will be sworn into office on June 30, has yet to fill all cabinet positions. He has nominated his running mate, vice president-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio, to head the education ministry, and named his spokesperson, Vic Rodriguez, as his executive secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022