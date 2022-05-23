Lukashenko accuses West of attempting to dismember Ukraine

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he was concerned about what he called moves by the West to "dismember" Ukraine, and accused Poland of seeking to seize the Western part of the country.

At a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said Kyiv would eventually have to ask for help in preventing the seizure of western Ukraine.

He offered no evidence for his assertions.

