Lukashenko accuses West of attempting to dismember Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:01 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he was concerned about what he called moves by the West to "dismember" Ukraine, and accused Poland of seeking to seize the Western part of the country.
At a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said Kyiv would eventually have to ask for help in preventing the seizure of western Ukraine.
He offered no evidence for his assertions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Western
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- Belarusian
- Poland
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Kyiv
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK to allocate additional USD 1.6 billion in aid to Ukraine: Reports
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine Azovstal steelworks evacuation focuses on wounded, medics
Chechnya's Kadyrov says his soldiers control Popasna, Ukraine disagrees
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now