Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s security cover downscaled: Police

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb's security cover has been downsized, a senior police said on Monday.

Deb, who had stepped down as chief minister on May 14, however, is still being provided 'Z'-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Three vehicles were withdrawn from the former CM's convoy with effect from May 21. Now, we are providing a four-vehicle cover to him... maintaining all security parameters and analyzing threat perceptions," the officer said.

In a surprise move ahead of the 2023 assembly election, the BJP made Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha the new Chief Minister of Tripura, replacing Deb.

Deb resigned on May 14 a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)