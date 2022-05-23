Left Menu

Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s security cover downscaled: Police

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Debs security cover has been downsized, a senior policer said on Monday.Deb, who had stepped down as chief minister on May 14, however, is still being provided Z-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.Three vehicles were withdrawn from the former CMs convoy with effect from May 21.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 23-05-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 17:08 IST
Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s security cover downscaled: Police
Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb's security cover has been downsized, a senior police said on Monday.

Deb, who had stepped down as chief minister on May 14, however, is still being provided 'Z'-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Three vehicles were withdrawn from the former CM's convoy with effect from May 21. Now, we are providing a four-vehicle cover to him... maintaining all security parameters and analyzing threat perceptions," the officer said.

In a surprise move ahead of the 2023 assembly election, the BJP made Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha the new Chief Minister of Tripura, replacing Deb.

Deb resigned on May 14 a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022