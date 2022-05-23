Ex-Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s security cover downscaled: Police
Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Debs security cover has been downsized, a senior policer said on Monday.Deb, who had stepped down as chief minister on May 14, however, is still being provided Z-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.Three vehicles were withdrawn from the former CMs convoy with effect from May 21.
Deb, who had stepped down as chief minister on May 14, however, is still being provided 'Z'-category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
"Three vehicles were withdrawn from the former CM's convoy with effect from May 21. Now, we are providing a four-vehicle cover to him... maintaining all security parameters and analyzing threat perceptions," the officer said.
In a surprise move ahead of the 2023 assembly election, the BJP made Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha the new Chief Minister of Tripura, replacing Deb.
Deb resigned on May 14 a day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi.
