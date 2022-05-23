Left Menu

K'taka: Court to hear case against Cong leaders over padayatra during COVID curbs

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:06 IST
K'taka: Court to hear case against Cong leaders over padayatra during COVID curbs
  • India

A city magistrate court on Tuesday will hear a case against 27 state Congress leaders, including Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who are charged under various sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act for taking out a 'padayatra' during COVID-19 restrictions.

The case was filed against them by the Ramanagara Rural police on March 17 this year after they undertook a 'padayatra' demanding the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

The state government had imposed restrictions during the period fearing the third wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate has issued summons to all the 29 accused.

