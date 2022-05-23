US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. Southern Baptists release scathing report on sexual abuse; Citing shootings, NY fund urges votes against Twitter and Meta directors and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Southern Baptists release a scathing report on sexual abuse

For decades, complaints of sex abuse by pastors and staff in the largest U.S. Protestant denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, were either ignored or covered up by top clergy, according to an internal report released on Sunday. The nearly 300-page report details how complaints were kept as "closely guarded secrets" within the church to avoid liability, "to exclusion of all other considerations," it said.

Citing shootings, NY fund urges votes against Twitter and Meta directors

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is calling for votes against directors at Twitter Inc and at Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc at their upcoming annual meetings, saying both companies failed to enforce their standards against harmful content including from a mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. on May 14. In letters seen by Reuters and sent to each company's boards ahead of events both scheduled for May 25, Thomas DiNapoli, who oversees New York's pension fund, cited the companies did not remove video clips and screenshots of the shooter's Livestream, and his alleged racist manifesto, from their platforms.

First baby formula shipment arrives in U.S. from Europe

A military cargo plane carrying the first shipment of infant formula from Europe to help address a critical shortage in the United States landed in Indianapolis on Sunday, and the White House said a second flight had been arranged. A Feb. 17 recall by top baby formula maker Abbott Laboratories and the closing of its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan during an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has created one of the biggest infant formula shortages in recent history for U.S. families.

Third possible case of monkeypox found in the U.S

Health authorities said they may have found a third case of the monkeypox virus in the United States and are running tests on a patient in South Florida to confirm if the person has contracted the disease, which is staging a rare outbreak outside of Africa. The case in Broward County, Florida, is "related to international travel," the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health said in a statement on Sunday, "and the person remains isolated."

White House weighs use of emergency diesel reserve to ease supply crunch

The White House is weighing an emergency declaration to release diesel from a rarely used stockpile in a bid to address a major supply crunch and blunt rising prices, an administration official said on Monday. U.S. President Joe Biden has declared that tackling inflation and high gas prices is the priority of his administration ahead of congressional elections in November. Republicans seeking to regain control of Congress have used the surge in prices to bludgeon Democrats.

Man fatally shot on New York City subway in latest random attack

A 48-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest while riding on a New York City subway car on Sunday in the latest in a series of random attacks in the city's transit system. The unidentified gunman fled when the train pulled into the next station, in Manhattan, and remained at large on Sunday night, Kenneth Corey, NYPD's chief of department, said at a news briefing.

U.S. Task Force to consider routine kidney disease screening

An influential U.S. panel has added screening for chronic kidney disease (CKD) to its list of preventive services under active consideration, the group's chair told Reuters, a move that could help identify patients eligible for new drugs that treat the disease earlier. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) last addressed the issue in 2012, finding insufficient evidence to assess routine screening for CKD in asymptomatic adults. That conclusion does not reflect the latest science and is now inactive, Dr. Carol Mangione, chair of the government-backed panel, said in an email.

Migrants in Mexico are dismayed by the continuation of U.S. border policy that restricts asylum

For thousands of migrants who have waited for months in northern Mexico, Monday was supposed to mark the moment when the U.S. government finally dropped a pandemic-era policy that has largely prevented them from seeking asylum in the United States.

Instead, May 23 marked the latest setback for many migrants, after a federal judge in Louisiana blocked U.S. authorities from lifting the sweeping policy, known as Title 42, which since March 2020 has empowered U.S. agents to quickly turn back over a million migrants to Mexico and other countries.

Factbox: Seven races to watch in Georgia, Alabama midterm primaries, Texas run-offs

Voters in Georgia and Alabama will pick candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in Tuesday primaries testing former President Donald Trump's power over his Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Arkansas will also hold nomination contests while Texas will hold run-off elections for races that were unresolved in that state's March 1 primaries. Here are seven races to watch:

Democratic Senator Van Hollen says he has left the hospital after a minor stroke

Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen said on Sunday that he had returned home after a minor stroke a week ago landed him in the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. "It's great to be back home after a long week. I'm grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at GW," Van Hollen said in a post on Twitter.

