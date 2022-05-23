Rajasthan: Nomination process for polls to 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Tuesday

The nomination process for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will start from Tuesday. The elections have been necessitated as the tenure of Rajya Sabha members Om Mathur, KJ Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh is expiring on July 4. There are 10 Rajya Sabha in the state. State Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the election process will start with the issuance of a notification by the Election Commission of India on May 24. As per schedule, nomination papers will be taken from May 24 to 31. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1. Candidates can withdraw their name till June 3. Voting, if necessary, will be held on June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting will take place on the same day. At present, the Congress has 108 MLAs and BJP 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party three, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. Thirteen MLAs are Independents.

