Rajasthan: Nomination process for polls to 4 Rajya Sabha seats from Tuesday
The nomination process for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will start from Tuesday. The elections have been necessitated as the tenure of Rajya Sabha members Om Mathur, KJ Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh is expiring on July 4. There are 10 Rajya Sabha in the state. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1.
- Country:
- India
The nomination process for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will start from Tuesday. The elections have been necessitated as the tenure of Rajya Sabha members Om Mathur, KJ Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh is expiring on July 4. There are 10 Rajya Sabha in the state. State Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the election process will start with the issuance of a notification by the Election Commission of India on May 24. As per schedule, nomination papers will be taken from May 24 to 31. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1. Candidates can withdraw their name till June 3. Voting, if necessary, will be held on June 10 from 9 am to 4 pm. The counting will take place on the same day. At present, the Congress has 108 MLAs and BJP 71, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party three, CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly. Thirteen MLAs are Independents.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Only Congress governs for welfare of poor, middle class families: Rahul
FM Sitharaman accuses Congress of having links with 'left extremist forces'
Maha Congress chief gets invite from seer to visit Ayodhya
Confident that Congress will form government in Gujarat after state elections: Rahul Gandhi.
U.S. Congress plans nearly $40 billion more for Ukraine, COVID aid to wait