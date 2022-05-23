SP's protest during governor's address condemnable: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday condemned the protest by members of the Samajwadi Party during the Governor's address to a joint sitting of the Uttar Pradesh legislature.

He said the way the SP members protested on the opening day of the budget session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was ''indecent''.

The session began on a stormy note with SP MLAs rushing to the Well of the House and raising slogans during Governor Anandiben Patel's address.

Patel read her speech amidst the din and completed it in an hour and 15 minutes.

Talking to reporters, Maurya said, ''The way the Samajwadi Party protested was indecent and condemnable.'' He said the SP has exposed its character. Its members neither showed respect to the governor nor to a woman.

Maurya asserted that the government is ready to answer every question in the state assembly.

As soon as the House met, SP members raised issues related to law and order, farmers and stray cattle. Carrying placards, they also raised slogans like ''Governor go back''.

Jal Shakti Minister and state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh also hit out at the SP over the protest and said it wasn't right on the part of its members to raise slogans during the governor's address.

Taking a jibe at SP members, he said they didn't show the same enthusiasm as last year.

Singh said the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is working for the welfare of the poor and is not affected by the SP.

