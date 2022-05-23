PM Modi asks Indian community in Japan to join ‘Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judo’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the Indian community members to join the ‘Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judo’ campaign as he highlighted the developments and reform initiatives by his government in recent years in the fields of infrastructure, governance, green growth and digital revolution.

Addressing the Indian diaspora here on the first day of his two-day visit to Tokyo, Modi appreciated the Indian community members for their skills, talent and entrepreneurship and their connection with the motherland.

Invoking Swami Vivekananda and Rabindra Nath Tagore, Prime Minister Modi underlined the deep cultural ties that exist between India and Japan.

''Swami Vivekananda once said every Indian should visit Japan once in their life. Today, I will say, every Japanese should visit India once in their life,'' Modi said.

''I would urge everyone to join and take forward the campaign of 'Bharat Chalo, Bharat se Judo,'' Modi said while interacting with over 700 members of the Indian diaspora.

Modi highlighted the various socio-economic developments and reform initiatives in India in recent years, particularly in the domains of infrastructure, governance, green growth, digital revolution.

He thanked the Indian community in Japan for their warm reception.

''Whenever I visit Japan, I witness your affection. Many of you have settled in Japan for years and assimilated Japanese culture. Still, the dedication toward Indian culture and language is ever-growing,'' Modi told the Indian diaspora amid chats of slogans 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Before the event, Prime Minister Modi met with Japanese indologists, sportspersons, and cultural artistes who are contributing to promoting cultural and people-to-people exchanges between India and Japan.

He also met Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardees in Japan. The Indian diaspora in Japan is over 40,000.

