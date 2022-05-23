Odisha CPI-M veteran Shivaji Patnaik dead

Left Menu

Veteran CPI-M leader and former MP Shivaji Patnaik died at a private hospital here on Monday.He was 92.He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.The Left party leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after the potassium level in his blood dropped, CPI-M state secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik said.Shivaji Patnaik was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bhubaneswar in 1977, 1989 and 1991.

Veteran CPI-M leader and former MP Shivaji Patnaik died at a private hospital here on Monday.

He was 92.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

The Left party leader was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after the potassium level in his blood dropped, CPI-M state secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik said.

Shivaji Patnaik was elected to the Lok Sabha from Bhubaneswar in 1977, 1989 and 1991. Starting his journey from AISF, he worked for the undivided Communist Party of India and later become instrumental in setting up CPI(M) in Odisha. He was the CPI-M state secretary and also a member of its central committee, CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi said. A noted trade union leader, Shivaji Patnaik had lead a number of labour and farmers movements in the state.

