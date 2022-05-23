BJP leader seeks CBI probe into suicide abetment case against him

Rajasthan BJP secretary Jitendra Gothwal, accused of abetting suicide by a woman doctor in Dausa early this year, on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the case against him.

Held for allegedly abetting suicide by the doctor in March this year and bailed out by the Rajasthan High Court over a week ago, Gothwal accused the Congress government in the state of implicating him in a false case out of vendetta politics.

“I was falsely implicated in the case. I demand a CBI inquiry in the matter,” he said at a press conference here on Monday.

Gothwal claimed that he was arrested in the suicide case a few days after he had sent a train ticket to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, asking her to visit Rajasthan to see the ground situation here.

He said he had sent the ticket to Gandhi as part of his campaign to raise his voice against injustice in the state.

“In the last three years, I have held 25 dharnas in Bharatpur and Jaipur division and raised my voice against injustice. The government wants to suppress my voice,” Gothwal alleged.

“I was arrested because a few days earlier (before my arrest in March), I had sent train tickets to Priyanka Gandhi asking her to visit Rajasthan,” he said.

Gothwal said he had no role in the suicide case of Dr Archana Sharma in Dausa and he had gone to the dharna site after a case was registered against the doctor and her husband following the death of a woman Asha Bairwa in her hospital on March 28.

“The case against her (doctor) was lodged by Bairwa’s family and it was before I attended the dharna by her family,” he said.

Bairwa’s family members had accused the doctor of negligence and held a demonstration with the dead body in front of the hospital.

Following their agitation, a case against the Dr Archana Sharma and her husband was registered at the Lalsot police station on March 28.

The next day on March 29, Dr Archana Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself. BJP leader Gothwal had also attended the dharna staged by Bairwa’s family member and was arrested along with others for allegedly abetting the suicide by the doctor. Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said the Congress government in Rajasthan has registered false cases against BJP leaders and workers for holding dharnas and protests.

“The police is a puppet of the Congress government here in Rajasthan and there is a 'Gehlot Penal Code' enforced here instead of the Indian Penal Code,'' he alleged.

